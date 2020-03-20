California governor orders home-based residents

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide order that all state residents “stay home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to bend the bend in the state of California,” Newsom said in an ad. “Here is a social contract. People I think recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

“Isolation is not my favorite choice … but it is a necessary element,” Newsom added. “This is not a permanent state; it is a moment in time. “

According to the new stay-at-home measure, restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and fitness studios will be closed. Public events and meetings of people are also not allowed.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed California estimates that more than half of the state, which includes 25.5 million people, will contract the coronavirus over the next eight weeks, according to a letter sent by Newsom to President Donald Trump. .

“In the last 24 hours we have had 126 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of 21 percent. In some parts of our state, the case rate doubles every four days, “Newsom wrote in the letter. Newsom also asked that Trump send the USNS Mercy Hospital boat to Port Los Angeles until 1. September 2020 to assist in expected cases.

