California Governor To Block PG&E Bankruptcy Plan – KGET 17

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California governor Gavin Newsom urges federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric’s plan to withdraw from bankruptcy and renew threat to conduct bid to turn besieged public service into a government-run operation.

Newsom lawyers on Wednesday severely reprimanded the PG&E plan, intensifying the intrigue in the year-old affair that will determine the fate of the country’s largest public service. PG&E is trying to dig a financial hole created by more than $ 50 billion in claims resulting from a series of catastrophic fires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company.

The apprehensions of the Democratic governor throw more uncertainty on PG&E’s hopes of going out of bankruptcy on June 30 even as it progresses on other fronts. The San Francisco company got rid of another irritant on Wednesday by concluding an agreement with a group of bondholders who had pushed for a competing reorganization plan which the management of PG&E had opposed.

The truce forces bondholders to abandon their alternative offer in exchange for PG&E paying them more money than originally planned. The company did not immediately disclose all financial details, but said it included fundraising through refinancing that would save customers about $ 1 billion.

Now Newsom seems to be the most formidable stumbling block in PG&E.

Although he does not have the power to block PG&E’s preferred way out of bankruptcy, the Democratic governor has enormous leverage because the business plan depends on his ability to rely on a fund special insurance created by California last summer to help isolate utilities from potential losses due to forest fires. In the future. PG&E needs approval from its main California regulator, the Public Utilities Commission, whose current president, Marybel Batjer, was appointed to the post by Newsom last summer.

In Wednesday’s case, Newsom said PG&E was trying to pressure the Utilities Commission to accept a “sub-optimal plan.”

In a statement, PG&E promised that “further changes to the plan are coming. We will continue to work with the governor’s office to address their concerns. “

Newsom fired its last salvo on the eve of a scheduled hearing before US bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali, which will cover a wide range of unresolved issues in the complex case.

Newsom told Montali that the current PG&E plan does not meet the requirements for participating in the state’s firefighting fund, echoing a point he made for the first time in a letter of December 13 to the company informing management that the proposal needed a dramatic overhaul.

In its latest objection, Newsom expressed frustration that PG&E has not moved much since it sent this letter almost six weeks ago despite further interviews with representatives from its office. “He’s obviously not happy with what’s going on behind closed doors, and he’s trying to wire him to judge Montali,” said Jared Ellias, law professor at the University of California’s law professor Hastings College, which closely followed the PG&E case.

Although PG&E has won approval from Montali for settlements that will pay a total of $ 25.5 billion to forest fire victims, insurers and government agencies, the company is still working on financing to cover these transactions while leaving enough money to pay billions of dollars for improvements. necessary for its electricity transmission network.

Newsom lambasted PG&E for paying more than $ 1 billion in fees to secure funding that he feared will overburden the company and reduce its ability to pay for much-needed upgrades. Without these improvements, PG&E would be more likely to start even more fires in the future and would likely resort to deliberate outages which would encourage hundreds of thousands of customers to reduce the risk in hot, dry and windy conditions which should intensify amidst climate change. .

The governor also demanded that PG&E replace its entire 14-member board, including current CEO Bill Johnson, even though the company had already made a major overhaul of the body responsible for overseeing the management of the company. public service.

Newsom has not provided any details on how California could finance the takeover of a company whose market value has fluctuated between $ 5 and $ 40 billion in recent years. Elected leaders from various cities and counties in the vast PG&E service area have also expressed support for the transformation of public utility into a government-owned non-profit cooperative, but analysts still say it is unlikely let that happen.