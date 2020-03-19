California governor warns half the condition could come to be contaminated with coronavirus

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 03:11 PM PDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 03:56 PM PDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom give an update to the state’s reaction to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Business office of Emergency Expert services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. At appropriate is California Well being and Human Expert services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly. (AP Picture/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that about 50 percent the state’s population could grow to be infected with the coronavirus during an 8-7 days period of time.

“In some elements of our state, our scenario rate is doubling every four times,” Newsom wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump inquiring for sources. “Moreover, we have local community acquired transmission in 23 counties with an enhance of 44 group acquired infections in 24 hrs.”

“We challenge that approximately 56 percent of our inhabitants — 25.5 million individuals — will be infected with the virus more than an eight week time period.”

Newsom has questioned the president deploy the hospital ship USNS Mercy to be stationed at the port of Los Angeles to help with well being care in the region.

“This source will aid decompress the health and fitness care delivery method to allow the Los Angeles region to assure that it has the ability to address important acute treatment needs,” the governor wrote.