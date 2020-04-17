California Hands Out Undocumented Immigrants $ 500 Cash With Coronavirus Assistance

California will be the first state to provide financial assistance to undocumented workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Gavin Newtham announced Wednesday that the state will grant $ 500 to undocumented immigrants in the state who are not eligible to receive assistance from the federal government’s $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Newsom said the aid would come from a combination of taxpayers and charitable dollars. $ 75 million will come from state funding, while the charity has promised to raise another $ 50 million.

“Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient. All Californians, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, have been able to support them during this crisis. You need to know that you are here.

Recipients receive a lump sum of $ 500 per adult with a maximum of $ 1000 per household. Individuals can apply from next month.

Aid is coming because undocumented workers in some industries, including the agricultural sector, are being diverted for financial assistance, despite being considered essential workers. Some officials have called on leaders of the Democratic and Republican parliaments to grant agricultural workers additional financial support and temporarily protect them from deportation in the next rescue package.

There are an estimated 2 million undocumented immigrant residents in California. Newtham said 10 percent of the state’s workforce paid $ 2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year.

Supporters praised the state’s actions.

“The virus is not discriminatory. It doesn’t matter about race, class, or wealth. Responding to this crisis isn’t an issue. I am leading when I should. “Retweeted the National Center for Immigration Law, an advocacy group focused on immigration issues.

On the other side of the coast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York was facing a huge budget shortfall and was not ready to do the same. But New York City Mayor Bill De Brascio announced Thursday that he would spend $ 20 million to support 20,000 undocumented workers and their families. Under de Blasio’s plan, individuals receive $ 400, single parents with a couple or children receive $ 800, and families with multiple adults and children receive $ 1,000.

