california-inmate-nabbed-for-$3-million-tampa-jewellery-retail-outlet-theft-many-thanks-to-h2o-bottles

TAMPA (WFLA) — Using drinking water bottles left driving at the crime scene, the Tampa Police Office has solved a $three million jewelry retail outlet theft investigation, connecting it to a person accused of other high-priced burglaries in California.

Marcelo’s Good Jewelry was robbed on April 27, 2019 just after particular person(s) lower the power off to the retailer immediately after hours and pried open up the front doorway to get within. Police mentioned the suspect(s) then made use of a torch reducing instrument to pry open a protected in the place then stole $3 million well worth of gold and jewelry.

The folks obtained absent just after the theft but remaining at the rear of various utilized drinking water bottles on the store’s counters which would afterwards grow to be important evidence in the circumstance.

The DNA results from the h2o bottles would later match a Los Angeles Law enforcement Division case from February 2019, police reported. The Los Angeles circumstance was a substantial-profile superstar household burglary scenario the place jewelry was also stolen. Tampa PD explained DNA from the burglary instrument in L.A. matched DNA from the drinking water bottle in Tampa, but there was no suspect connected.

On Oct. three, 2019, Marcelo Romero, 33, was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Place of work in California for a household burglary. The sheriff’s workplace done a look for warrant on Romero’s condominium and found an acetylene torch which is a handy instrument for slicing open up safes.

Tampa Police Detective Sue Harmison obtained a look for warrant to receive a DNA swab from Romero. The DNA comparison amongst Romero’s DNA swab and the DNA swab from the water bottle from Marcelo’s Fantastic Jewellery arrived back “700 billion times” extra probable to be from Romero than any other unrelated individual.

Romero is at this time in the Ventura County Jail on a $one.1 million bond, now charged with the burglary of Marcelo’s Great Jewellery.

