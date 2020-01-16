California Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Food Coupon Benefits Rule

A lawsuit was filed Thursday to halt a Trump administration rule that would tighten work requirements for the federal food stamp program, which would affect nearly 700,000 people who depend on it.

New York City is leading a coalition of 15 states, including California, on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) rule, also known as food stamps.

Currently, states can grant benefits to adults who do not maintain stable employment. The group argues that the rule will eliminate access to food assistance and limit the ability of states to extend benefits.

The change would affect adults without dependents aged 18 to 49.

200,000 Californians could lose the benefits of food stamps under a new rule, researchers say

More than 380,000 able-bodied adults with no dependents in California would be affected in the first year of the rule’s implementation.

“No one should have to choose between a hot meal and paying their rent,” said attorney general Becerra in a statement. “But this latest Trump administration attack on low-income Americans will force them to do just that.”

The lawsuit alleges that the proposed rule directly undermines the program’s initial objectives of “alleviating hunger and malnutrition”. He also claims that the rule would allow the federal government “to ignore the needs of certain populations by blocking exemptions for entire regions if the region is designated as an area of ​​surplus labor”.

The rule is expected to take effect next year, one of three rules proposed for the supplementary nutritional assistance program.

