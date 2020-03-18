California launches new web page to maximize COVID-19 recognition

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 / 02:57 PM PDT / Current: Mar 18, 2020 / 03:02 PM PDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photograph/Abundant Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared the start of a new website highlighting measures men and women can get to continue to be healthier and the means accessible to Californians impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, includes volunteer opportunities, public support announcements, social media messages and other movies.

“We will need the participation and aid of each Californian, and that is why we’re supplying current, pertinent and trustworthy data,” Newsom claimed in a launch. “Californians require to know how to continue to be healthier and where by they can get assistance. These actions are vital, and there is no doubt our collective attempts will conserve life.”

Also included as section of the public awareness campaign are announcements from the condition Section of General public Overall health director and the California surgeon general. Fb and Instagram have supplied the condition with $1 million in promotion credits to assistance advertise the marketing campaign.