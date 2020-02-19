[california-lawmakers-propose-new-regulation-to-conclude-‘pink-tax’]

by: Ashley Zavala
SACRAMENTO (KGET) — California lawmakers these days unveiled a new proposed law that would effects how a lot ladies spend on some each day items compared to males.
From
teddy bears to tennis footwear, California lawmakers are hoping to put an conclude to
the “pink tax” on items promoted for gals and women.
“42% of the merchandise out there are most likely to price tag far more for gals than they do to guys,” claimed Sen. Hannah Beth-Jackson (D-Santa Barbara).
On Tuesday, Sen. Jackson unveiled
SB873, which would extend on a point out regulation that already prohibits gender cost
discrimination for companies like dry cleaning.
The new bill makes it illegal
in California for retailers to cost consumers unique charges centered on
gender for identical solutions.
California congresswoman Jackie Speier was also at the capitol for Tuesday’s announcement. He submitted comparable legislation at the federal stage.
“It’s my hope that evaluate
will be taken up within just the subsequent pair of months,” mentioned Rep. Speier.
Lawmakers laid out a desk full
of examples Tuesday such as soccer balls, blankets and razors with rate
dissimilarities from $one-three for distinctive shades. Authorities say whilst the rate
change can feel little, they say it is however considerable.
“Price discrimination exists,” reported Richard Holober of the Purchaser Federation of California. “it is unfair. It should really be illegal”
The measure is now awaiting a listening to in the Senate judiciary committee.