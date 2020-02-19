[california-lawmakers-propose-new-regulation-to-conclude-‘pink-tax’]

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — California lawmakers these days unveiled a new proposed law that would effects how a lot ladies spend on some each day items compared to males.

From

teddy bears to tennis footwear, California lawmakers are hoping to put an conclude to

the “pink tax” on items promoted for gals and women.

“42% of the merchandise out there are most likely to price tag far more for gals than they do to guys,” claimed Sen. Hannah Beth-Jackson (D-Santa Barbara).

On Tuesday, Sen. Jackson unveiled

SB873, which would extend on a point out regulation that already prohibits gender cost

discrimination for companies like dry cleaning.

The new bill makes it illegal

in California for retailers to cost consumers unique charges centered on

gender for identical solutions.

California congresswoman Jackie Speier was also at the capitol for Tuesday’s announcement. He submitted comparable legislation at the federal stage.

“It’s my hope that evaluate

will be taken up within just the subsequent pair of months,” mentioned Rep. Speier.

Lawmakers laid out a desk full

of examples Tuesday such as soccer balls, blankets and razors with rate

dissimilarities from $one-three for distinctive shades. Authorities say whilst the rate

change can feel little, they say it is however considerable.

“Price discrimination exists,” reported Richard Holober of the Purchaser Federation of California. “it is unfair. It should really be illegal”

The measure is now awaiting a listening to in the Senate judiciary committee.