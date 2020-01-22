California lawmakers to vote on wildfire bills

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Some forest fire laws could face key votes in the State Senate this week, including an effort to hold PG&E accountable when they turn off the power to prevent fires.

The California Senate Credit Committee on Tuesday decided to put some forest fire bills on “suspense,” which means the proposals will be quickly killed or passed by the end of the week.

One of these bills is Senator Scott Wiener’s proposal to ensure that utilities are held accountable when they intentionally cut power.

In some cases, the proposed system requires that customers be compensated for resources lost during outages.

“Right now, it’s a bit of a wild west when it comes to PG&E blackouts and we saw that when PG&E cut power to 2.5 million people in California,” said Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.

Opponents argue that this would discourage public services from using public safety power outages.

Some lawmakers have said that such a policy could be better left to the governor and the California Public Utilities Commission.

“The governor has a bully’s chair, he has a lot of power but he cannot enact legally enforceable law. The CPUC has some authority, but frankly, the CPUC has not done enough, “said Wiener.

Another measure related to forest fires, the committee will consider a $ 4.2 billion bond to finance projects to prevent forest fires, drought, floods and drinking water.

The costly proposal would allow the state to borrow money to prepare for the future natural disasters that have plagued California in the past.

If the legislature approves, it will be up to voters to make the final decision in November.

The Senate supply committee will decide the fate of these bills on Thursday.