California Legislature suspends until April 13, approves $ 1B to fight blast – San Francisco News – News Information

% MINIFYHTML63358d9aa0aff14af52a93c49c5b977811%

% MINIFYHTML63358d9aa0aff14af52a93c49c5b977812%

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The California Legislature approved up to $ 1 billion in new spending Monday to combat the coronavirus outbreak, then suspended work for another month to try to contain the disease.

It is believed to be the first unexpected stop in the California Legislature in 158 years, according to Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library. And it came shortly after extraordinary bipartisanism, as both Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly voted to give Governor Gavin Newsom wide authority to pass through the crisis without his oversight.

% MINIFYHTML63358d9aa0aff14af52a93c49c5b977813%% MINIFYHTML63358d9aa0aff14af52a93c49c5b977814%

“It is not a requirement to leave our desks much faster than we would like. Public health demands call for it,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said.

% MINIFYHTML63358d9aa0aff14af52a93c49c5b977815%

% MINIFYHTML63358d9aa0aff14af52a93c49c5b977816%

The California Legislature has rarely closed. The legislature did not miss meetings during any of the world wars or after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In 2001, when a truck crashed on the Senate side of the Capitol, the Senate met just in time. 12 hours later in the Assembly rooms. And last year, when a woman threw her blood on the floor of the state Senate in an act of protest on the last day of the session, lawmakers met a few hours later in a committee room to finish their work.

The only time lawmakers abruptly suspended their meetings was in 1862, when a flood consumed much of Sacramento and, according to legend, forced newly elected Governor Leland Stanford to use a boat to attend his inauguration. Lawmakers have lost a few days before meeting again in San Francisco to continue their work, according to Vassar.

In 1919, during a flu pandemic, at least five lawmakers had symptoms and had to be quarantined. The leaders discussed whether the lawmakers should stop the meeting, but ultimately decided to “disinfect the Capitol every day and continue to meet,” Vassar said.

“It is extremely rare for the Legislature to ban the meeting during the regular session,” Vassar said.

Lawmakers agreed on Monday to stay away until April 13th. But legislative leaders in each chamber may decide to meet again. And they can extend the break if necessary.

“We will be prepared at all times to respond again to any urgent action we need to take,” said Senate President Pro Tem Tony Atkins.

Legislation passed on Monday gives Governor Gavin Newsom $ 500m to spend “on every item for whatever purpose, cit” related to his March 4 emergency statement. three days ago. Costs are limited to $ 1 billion.

“By taking this action, we are placing tremendous trust in Governor Gavin Newsom. However, these are extraordinary times,” said Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte.

A separate bill will ensure that public schools closed due to the explosion do not lose funds. It will also allocate $ 100m to schools for “personal protective equipment, or to pay for” cleaning-related supplies and jobs. “

State law prohibits lawmakers from voting on bills unless they have been available for public scrutiny for at least three days. But lawmakers can waive that law if the governor requests it. Newsom did this on Monday.

“Today I am writing to make it clear to you: We must meet the challenge facing our state by all means available and without delay,” Newsom wrote in a letter to the Legislature. “We cannot hesitate to recognize this moment.”

Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to approve his request.

Lawmakers were in action Monday, with most of the other entities in California shut down. On Sunday, Newsom urged everyone over 65 to stay home. Apparently, that order included 25 lawmakers in the state Legislature who are over 65 years old.

Assemblyman José Medina, 66, said he was already on a plane bound for Sacramento on Sunday when Newsom urged people 65 and older to stay home. He attended Monday’s Assembly session, saying he thought his constituents “will appreciate that we are still doing the work for the state of California.”

“It’s nothing I take lightly, and I think most of my people and older people are taking it seriously,” said Medina, a Democrat representing Riverside.

But 73-year-old parliamentarian Bill Quirk stayed home. He lives in a retirement community in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife. While both are healthy, many of their neighbors are not.

“If I were to bring the coronavirus home, 20 people could die, or maybe even 40,” Quirk said. “Some people think that they are really important and should always be working. And I can tell you I’m not that important that we can even risk a life here, period. “