California lends over 500 fans to other states in need

California is sending more than 500 fans so that other states with more urgent needs can use them, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday.

“California is making a breakthrough to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are suffering the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement on Monday.

“We still have a long way ahead of Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a raise, but we can’t turn away from the Americans whose life depends on having a fan. “, it continued.

“We have compassionate this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were to become and we were increasing in hospital, other states would come to help us and offer fans as we are today,” he added, a couple of Tweets

“CA responds to the call from Americans in New York and across the country, providing 500 state fans for those who need it,” he wrote in part. “I know, if the tables were turned, there would be other states.”

Newsom added that Golden State officials will continue to prepare and secure teams to “keep our fellow Californians healthy while with other states in their time of need”:

CA will continue to prepare and secure the equipment we need to keep our California teammates healthy while we are with other states in their time of need.

The news comes when California reaches 15,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Similarly, Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) announced over the weekend that his state is returning 400 fans so that they can be used for pandemic-hit states, such as New York.

“I’ve said this many times over the last few weeks – we’re together,” Inslee said. “This should guide all our actions at the individual and state levels in the coming days and weeks”:

We can do that because Washingtonians answer the call to stay home.

Her continued commitment to fitness is to save lives here in WA and across the country.

Stay at home. Stay healthy. Let’s check all this. # WeGotThisWA https://t.co/D0xAdiOUUM

“Thank you, @GovInslee. We’re all together,” said Vice President Mike Pence in response to Inslee’s announcement.

“We are already,” Inslee responded, thanking the vice president, who heads the administration’s coronavirus task force, for his “ongoing communication on a number of issues”:

That we are.

Thank you, @VP, for your continued communication on various issues. https://t.co/YCIcDA3LOJ

