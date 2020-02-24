california-male-dies-in-rocket-crash-right-after-launching-to-see-if-earth-is-flat

A California male who claimed he preferred to fly to the edge of outer house to see for himself if the entire world is round has died just after his household-designed rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to earth.

‘Mad’ Mike Hughes, proven in a 2018 photograph, was killed on Saturday afternoon immediately after his rocket crashed on personal assets near Barstow, Calif. (James Quigg/Daily Press via Involved Press)

“Mad” Mike Hughes was killed on Saturday afternoon right after his rocket crashed on personal assets around Barstow, Calif.

Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket start, reported Hughes, 64, was killed.

The Science Channel reported on Twitter it experienced been chronicling Hughes’s journey and that “thoughts & prayers go out to his spouse and children & friends for the duration of this hard time.”

“It was normally his dream to do this start,” the Twitter information claimed.

Hughes was also a limousine driver who held the Guinness environment history for “longest limousine ramp soar,” for leaping 31 metres in a Lincoln City Car or truck stretch limousine, at a speedway in 2002.

A movie on TMZ.com confirmed the rocket taking off with what seems to be a parachute tearing off for the duration of the launch. The steam-run rocket streaks upward, then requires around 10 seconds to tumble straight back again to earth. Shrieks can be read as the rocket plows into the desert.

Freelance journalist Justin Chapman, who was at the scene, said the rocket appeared to rub from the start apparatus, which may well have prompted the problem with the parachute.

In March 2018, Hughes propelled himself about 570 metres into the air. He deployed 1 parachute and then a 2nd a person, but he even now had a hard landing in the Mojave Desert in California and injured his back.

“This matter would like to kill you 10 diverse techniques,” Hughes claimed just after that launch. “This thing will get rid of you in a heartbeat.”

‘I really don’t want to acquire anybody else’s word for it’

He said in a video clip that his aim was to finally fly to the edge of outer area to decide for himself whether or not the earth is spherical.

“I don’t want to just take any one else’s phrase for it,” he mentioned in the movie, posted on the BBC Information site. “I really don’t know if the planet is flat or spherical.”

In a different online video posted on his YouTube site, Hughes mentioned he also required “to influence people today they can do points that are extraordinary with their life.”

“My story actually is amazing,” Hughes at the time explained to The Related Press. “It’s got a bunch of tale traces — the garage-designed factor. I am an more mature person. It’s out in the center of nowhere, in addition the Flat Earth. The trouble is it provides out all the nuts also.”