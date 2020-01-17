California mother, who replaces another family, dies at birth

SAN DIEGO (WJW) – A California mother of two who bore one child for another family died at birth this week.

According to KSAZ, Michelle Reaves died of complications, but the baby survived.

Reaves leaves behind her husband and two children, Gage and Monroe.

“I can’t imagine what her husband Chris and her two babies are going through. I want to go to this page to raise money to help the children, for Chris, if they all adapt, for funerals, or to make it as easy as possible for them, ”wrote Jaime Herwehe, who is a GoFundMe for Family organized.

She went on to explain how the couple wanted to help another family that could not have children of their own. It was the second time that Michelle has replaced her.

“She will always be known for the love she had for her family,” Herwehe said, adding that “her heart is breaking for (Gage and Monroe), knowing that she won’t grow old with her mother.”

If you would like to help with your funeral expenses, click here.