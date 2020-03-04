california-officials-announce-1st-coronavirus-death-in-state

(AP) – Washington state has reported a 10th death from the new coronavirus and California announced its first.
Health officials in Northern California say the elderly man who had other health conditions died Wednesday at a hospital in Roseville where he was in isolation.
The man was likely exposed to the virus while he traveled in February on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, officials said in a statement
The Washington state Department of Health released updated figures Wednesday morning, showing that nine people had died in King County, the state’s most populous, and one person in Snohomish County. Washington state has now reported 39 COVID-19 cases, all in the greater Seattle area.
No other information about the newly reported Washington state death was immediately available.
Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence COVID-19 may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected. If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:
Top Videos
Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws
Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns
Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off
Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing
Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics
Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus
Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
2019 River O’ Green Timelapse
Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project’s ‘Peter Pan Jr.’ play
Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus
Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa
Trending Stories