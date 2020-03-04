california-officials-announce-1st-new-coronavirus-demise-in-condition

Washington point out has claimed a 10th dying from the new coronavirus and California declared its very first.

Health officials in Placer County in Northern California say the elderly guy who experienced other wellbeing circumstances died Wednesday at a clinic in Roseville where by he was in isolation.

The man was probable exposed to the virus although he traveled in February on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, officials claimed in a assertion

The Washington point out Division of Well being produced up-to-date figures Wednesday early morning, showing that 9 people had died in King County, the state’s most populous, and just one man or woman in Snohomish County. Washington point out has now noted 39 COVID-19 cases, all in the bigger Seattle location.

No other information and facts about the freshly reported Washington point out death was straight away available.

Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Study Heart and the College of Washington on Sunday claimed they experienced evidence COVID-19 could have been circulating in the point out for up to 6 weeks undetected. If correct, that could indicate that there are hundreds of undiagnosed instances in the location.

