California Officials Drop 37 Tons Of Sand To The Skatepark, Go Quarantine!

California officials are sick and tired of skaters breaking house rules … they were immediately blown away by the 37 TONS OF SAND in a popular park to stop the illegal ride.

The skate-place-turn-sand-box dropped in San Clemente, Calif. – and area witnesses say despite “no trespassing” signs during the COVID-19 lockup … people are still parking.

Skaters often ignored signs of “not breaking” a California skate park in California, so city officials dumped 37 tons of sand inside it. #CBSLA #WBZ https://t.co/gLAAbK5I3a pic.twitter.com/wZrq9t2mPn

– Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) April 17, 2020

@NickEmmonsTV

So, the officials decided to take matters into their own hands … together CBS Los Angeles Reporting authorities dropped thousands of pounds of sand this week to make sure people obeyed the orders.

Of course, California residents are encouraged to be as independent as possible since mid-March … with the government officials shutting down in almost all parts of the state the coronavirus is slowly spreading.

In fact, other skate parks in the Los Angeles area follow the lead in San Clemente … with a famous skate spot in Venice to fill in on the sand Thursday as well.

As for bros … but take it seriously and stay home !!