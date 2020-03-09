California officials may be closed for birth tourism hours for the Chinese

A “birth tourism” hotel in the Orange County, California district, can be closed by the local council after years of helping Chinese women deliver their children to the United States for the sole purpose of guaranteeing U.S. citizenship. American.

Last week, the Orange County Planning Commission voted to remove the JR Motel from its many-years-running permission to provide first-class citizenship for Chinese children of Chinese women with little ties to the United States. .

The Orange County Register reported that birth tourism “has become commonplace in Southern California” and that the JR Motel has been filled with nurseries and strollers, while staff help Chinese women to schedule and travel. at doctor’s appointments. The hotel, according to the planning commission, has no public reservations.

Planning commission officials said the birth tourism hotel was not barred from his permit because the owner manages a birth tourism business, but because his intentions were unclear when he obtained the permit in 2015.

As reported by Breitbart News in December, a Chinese national has been sentenced to ten months in prison for operating a birth tourism business which helped secure US citizenship for the rights of more than 500 pregnant foreigners. , earning $ 3 million in the process.

In January, President Donald Trump’s administration released a new regulation that would allow consular officers who apply for B-1 and B-2 visas, temporary business and tourist visas, the ability to refuse these visas if they believe that a foreign national intends to travel to the country for the primary purpose of delivering a child to United States soil and thereby secure their primary citizenship.

Each year, according to Breitbart News, the birth tourism industry offers about 33,000 U.S.-born children, commonly referred to as “anchor babies,” who secure first-rate U.S. citizenship despite their foreign parents having only came to the country with visitor visas. Previous research has brought the annual estimate of birth tourism anchor babies to 36,000.

