California police officer prosecutes Masai Ujiri in the aftermath of a championship change

The President of Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, is being sued by the Californian police officer with whom he sauntered in the moments after his team won the NBA championship last June.

The collision between Ujiri and the officer happened moments after the last buzzer while Ujiri rushed to the field to celebrate this with his team. Authorities say Ujiri tried to walk past the officer, but the officer stopped him because he didn’t see Ujiri’s login details, which led to the confrontation.

Video of the incident does not record the whole series of events, but after a lengthy investigation, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute Ujiri in October last year.

That did not prevent Alan Strickland, the deputy sheriff involved in the incident, from bringing a lawsuit.

Strickland claims in his court case that Ujiri hit him with both fists in the face and chest.

Strickland also says in the lawsuit that was brought in California last week that he was physically injured and has since suffered “serious emotional and physical distress” as a result of what happened. In the days following the incident, a lawyer representing Strickland said Strickland sustained a concussion and jaw injury that forced him to take medical leave.

Strickland also accuses the Raptors organization, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA, arguing that “they knew or should have known” that Ujiri “had a violent tendency and a tendency toward physical violence.”

The lawsuit does not say how much Strickland is suing, but notes it is more than $ 75,000 US.

CBC News has contacted the Toronto Raptors organization for comment.

In recent days, Ujiri has traveled in Africa with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.