California Releases Illegal Child Molest Molester

A California federal judge, named by former President Jimmy Carter, has ordered the release of six illegal aliens and legal immigrants convicted of child molestation, child abuse, drink driving and drug trafficking.

Judge Terry Hatter Jr., of the United States district court of Central California, has ordered the release of six illegal aliens and legal immigrants, most of whom have been in immigration and customs custody (ICE). ) after criminal convictions. Some of these crimes include violent crimes against children.

Billionaire George Soros, funded by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), claims that all six illegal aliens and legal immigrants must be released for fear that they could hire the Chinese coronavirus while in detention by ICE. .

Hatter’s decision in favor of the ACLU is free:

Paolo Rayon Vite, 35, Mexico’s green card holder. Vite was convicted of child abuse on March 27, 2018.

54-year-old alien from Mexico, Martin Vargas Arellano. Arellano has been convicted of child sex offenses against a child under 14 years old, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, burglary with prior and domestic abuse and has not been registered as a sex offender.

Aliens, 55, Charleston Edward Dacoff, Belize. Dacoff has an extensive criminal record, including multiple convictions for drunken driving, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, drug possession, and two suspended driving licenses.

Luis Lopez Salgado, 40, green card holder from Mexico. Salgado has been convicted three times of selling and trafficking cocaine and of vandalizing.

An illegal alien of 19 years, Jose Hernandez Velásquez of Guatemala. Velaszquez has been named a flight risk three times in federal court.

A 37-year-old illegal alien, Jose Robles Rodriguez of Guatemala. In October 2019, Rodriguez was arrested for drinking. ICE considers it a danger to the citizenry.

The ACLU is also suing the federal government on behalf of 13 illegal aliens and legal immigrants in ICE custody who are seeking release from the general public amid the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Already, federal judges in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have ordered the release of about two dozen ICE detainees, and the Hispanic Congressional Congress has asked that all about 40,000 ICE detainees be released from federal prison.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.