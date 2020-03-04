[california-stories-1st-coronavirus-demise-in-placer-county]

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (NBC BAY Space) — California has had its to start with loss of life connected with the coronavirus, according to Placer County General public Well being.

The person, an aged adult with fundamental well being problems, was the next confirmed situation of COVID-19 in the county and is now the 1st to die from the disease in California, according to the county.

Gov. Gavin Newsom furnished the next statement about the death.

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and liked types impacted by this loss of life in Placer County. The condition is doing the job with federal officials to abide by up on contact tracing of persons that might have been exposed to deliver cure and guard general public health,” he mentioned. “This circumstance demonstrates the need to have for continued neighborhood, point out and federal partnership to establish and slow the spread of this virus. California is doing the job all around the clock to preserve our communities safe and sound, balanced and educated.”

