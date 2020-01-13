California Strong Celebrity Softball Game Benefits People Affected By Disasters

Loading...

MALIBU, California (KABC) – Athletes and celebrities gathered for a celebrity softball game for the benefit of California Strong.

The purpose of the 2nd annual softball even at Pepperdine University in Malibu Sunday was to help those in need. All the money raised will go to those affected by major disasters in California and other tragedies.

To date, 675 grants have been awarded to individual victims.

California Strong raised $ 2.3 million. Last year’s softball game raised $ 1 million.

The game is an original idea of ​​several athletes who wanted to help following the deadly Borderline shooting and the Woolsey fire.

They decided that a fundraising softball game was a fun way to do good.

“It is incredibly meaningful, incredibly impactful. The support we have received from other athletes, actors, actresses, musicians, the community at large has been overwhelming. It has been such a special experience for all of us … we are incredibly grateful “for that,” said Ryan Braun, outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers and co-chair of the event.

