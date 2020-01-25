California Strongly Approves LA County Voting System – KGET 17

by: FRANK BAJAK, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / Updated: Jan 24, 2020

The California secretary of state approved the new Los Angeles County public computer voting system on Friday – a first of its kind for the nation – but it requires modifications to address the serious technical and security concerns identified in the tests.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla also demands that all polling stations offer voters the option of using hand-marked ballots during the March 3 presidential primary in the country’s most populous county.

His office also notes in a statement on its conditional certification that about 63% of voters in the county will vote by mail using hand-marked ballots during elementary school.

Election security experts say that all American voters, unless they are embarrassed by disabilities, should use hand-marked ballots that are available for audits and recounts. Instead, only about 70% do so, and elections in the United States are dominated by three equipment and service voting companies that control nearly 90% of the market. Their black box touch screen systems have been widely criticized by computer scientists as being very vulnerable to forgery.

A subsidiary of one of these companies, Election Systems and Software of Omaha, Nebraska, was blamed by an external audit for a botched system integration that left 118,000 names on the voter rolls printed in Los County Angeles during the 2018 primary.

The county had already decided to reverse the national trend and ambitiously build its own system from scratch – at a cost of up to $ 280 million – which would give voters the freedom to vote in any available voting center. . But many voting integrity activists have rejected the product, dubbed Voting For All (VSAP), largely because it relies on computerized ballot marking devices, and they fear it is not hacked. Many also opposed the choice of Smartmatic, a supplier founded by Venezuelans.

California is among the most rigorous electoral equipment certification regimes in the country and requires independent forensic testing, including hacking attempts. In the case of the VSAP system, the testers found a series of problems that made its system vulnerable to unauthorized access. Their reports indicated that “seals, locks, tags and sensors can all be bypassed” on the system, and the ballot box can be opened without detection – which means that ballots can be inserted or removed. They also determined that “unlimited access and the ability to boot from the USB port allow access to the data” which could thus be tampered with.

Padilla requires modifications to address these issues and mandates the use of state-approved locks and seals to prevent and detect tampering – and polling station training explains how to eliminate ballot jams.

“We are confident that the county can meet or exceed the requirements,” said Sam Mahood, spokesperson for Padilla.

But Susan Greenhalgh of the National Election Defense Coalition said on Friday that tests show that the VSAP system falls far short of California’s stringent security standards, public expectations or contract terms.

“It’s faulty at best and dangerously naive at worst,” she said of Padilla’s certification. “Los Angeles taxpayers should get a system that far exceeds commercially available systems.”

Another major problem is the ease of use of the system. For many races with several candidates, not all of them fit on a single screen and a “more” button must be pressed for additional choices. This produces a second screen.

Beverly Hills city councilor Dr. Julian Gold described the incredibly heavy and misleading multi-screen layout – favoring candidates on the first screen – and said that his and other municipalities had decided to proceed if the system was certified.