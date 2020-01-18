California sues Trump administration for “downright dangerous” oil drilling plans in Central Valley

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday that California is suing the federal government again.

This time, trying to block the fracking plan of the US Bureau of Land Management.

“A misguided and downright dangerous plan,” said attorney general Xavier Becerra.

California contends that the Trump administration broke federal law by not following the proper process before proceeding with plans to drill oil and gas on one million acres of land throughout California Central.

The Attorney General said that the government’s environmental review of the plan had not properly analyzed the potential health risks and the harmful effects on the environment.

Hydraulic fracturing is a controversial method of extracting oil and gas by injecting high pressures of water, sand and chemicals into rock formations.

“The state of California is no longer looking to introduce smog, more water pollution, more greenhouse gas emissions, or any other risk of earthquakes,” said Becerra.

The United States Land Management Office has yet to respond to California’s claims.

Of the 67 lawsuits California has launched against the Trump administration, more than half are related to the environment. The attorney general says that many are still pending.