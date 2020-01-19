California sues Trump administration to keep it from breaking

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – California has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for a plan to increase oil and gas extraction in the state.

The Air Resources Board, Governor Newsom, the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Fish and Wildlife all joined the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that the environmental and public health impacts of the project were not sufficiently taken into account by the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The BLM rejects this notion, however.

The proposal would open more than a million acres of federal public land in central California to oil and gas exploration, including hydraulic fracturing, which involves injections of water and high pressure chemicals to create cracks in rock formations.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a complaint against the Bureau of Land Management plan.

“A misguided and downright dangerous plan. It poses a real threat to Californians,” said Becerra.

The valley is home to some of the dirtiest air in the country.

Becerra said the plan would cause more air and water pollution, and even earthquakes around the state.

But in a statement to Action News, the president of the Western States Petroleum Association, Catherine Reheis-Boyd, said: “It is important to remember that scientific studies and BLM’s work on results spans two jurisdictions presidential and respect federal law. “

Becerra says the BLM used a small estimate of the fracturing sites to hide the true environmental impact of the plan.

“They did not fully assess the impact of the project on the communities and the environment of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties,” he said.

The BLM rejects Becerra’s request.

