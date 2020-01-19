California teachers sue after airliner throws fuel into schools – KGET 17

by: STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Four teachers at a Los Angeles-area school sued Delta Air Lines on Friday, claiming they were exposed to kerosene when an engine-out airplane spilled fuel over a densely populated area , including several schools, while making an emergency return to the airport.

At a press conference, teachers described the fuel as running like raindrops with “overwhelming” fumes. They said their panicked students screamed and cried.

“The complainants could smell the fuel on their clothes, flesh, eyes and skin,” said teachers’ lawyer Gloria Allred, who noted that her office could add teachers or students to the trial.

“The fuel also entered the mouth and nose, producing lasting and severe irritation, and a persistent and harmful taste and odor,” said Allred.

Authorities said nearly 60 schoolchildren and teachers were exposed to smelly steam on Tuesday and were examined for minor skin and lung irritations and told to wash with soap and water. No one was transported to the hospital.

The teachers said they had consulted a doctor after the incident and suffered from physical and emotional pain.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court lawsuit by the four teachers at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy seeks unspecified damages.

The complainants, Lisette Barajas, Laura Guzman, Mariana De La Torre and Anabel Samperio, appeared at the press conference with their lawyer but refused to be identified individually when they spoke.

Delta declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

The airline previously said that flight 89 to Shanghai had an engine problem after takeoff and had to return quickly to Los Angeles International Airport. The Boeing 777-200 landed safely after flying over Los Angeles while spilling fuel to achieve safe landing weight.

The weight of a full load of fuel can damage an airliner during landing – which can be costly to repair for an airline. Even if there is no damage, the airlines try to avoid overweight landings because they are required to inspect the planes, which puts them out of service.

According to the Federal Department of Health and Social Services, little is known about the health effects of exposure to kerosene-type kerosene. Studies using military personnel suggest that it may affect the nervous system, but that research has involved people who work around jet fuel all the time. Kerosene-fed rats showed no increase in tumors, the agency said in a 2017 summary.

The flight crew indicated by radio that the jet was due to return due to a compressor stall, a potentially serious problem. The pilot or co-pilot initially stated that a fuel spill was not necessary, but the aircraft later began to release fuel flows from its wings.

The airline said it had immediately started its investigation, but no detailed information on the pilots’ situation has been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the fuel spill, citing procedures that “require fuel to be spilled over designated unpopulated areas, usually at higher altitudes so that the fuel atomizes and disperses before it hit the ground. “

Associated Press writer Bernard Condon contributed to this New York story.