California to vote again on rent controls in November

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Voters in November will once again decide whether to expand rent controls across the state.

The debate and controversy over California rent control laws will continue before the November elections.

The Secretary of State announced this week a measure that would further expand statewide rent controls, which were officially eligible for election this fall.

This would end the restrictions of California law and give local jurisdiction the power to limit the amount of rent that can increase each year.

Voters rejected a similar measure in 2018.

“We have put together a successful coalition so that 60% of voters vote against it. We are already meeting again, joining the coalition again to beat this in 2020, “said Russell Lowery, executive director of the California Rental Housing Association.

Several hours after the Secretary of State’s announcement, several pressure groups such as the California Rental Housing Association expressed their opposition.

“It would be disastrous public policy for California. This would devastate property values, make it more difficult for tenants to find suitable housing and add a layer of costly, complicated and unnecessary bureaucracy, “said Lowery.

Supporters of the measure were not available to comment on Tuesday.

Lawyers say they could succeed this time given the increased attention to the California housing and homelessness problem, calling it “the most pressing social justice and public health emergencies of our time.”

The proposal is now reviving what could be an expensive battle between supporters and the real estate industry.