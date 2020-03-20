California underneath lock down COVID-19 patient sends potent message

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 / 08:58 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 20, 2020 / 09:04 AM CDT

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – There have been approximately about 4,500 new circumstances of COVID-19 in the U.S. above the final 24 hrs.

The nation’s most populous point out, California, is buying its nearly 40 million citizens to remain household to avert the spread of the lethal coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s purchase marks the first statewide obligatory limits in the United States. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon joins the dialogue.

Other stories in today’s display:

Seashores Closed: Thursday was the previous day to appreciate Alabama beach locations. By get of Governor Kay Ivey the two community and non-public shorelines will be shut at least through April 5th and almost certainly lengthier. WKRG’s Debbie Williams stories.

STATEWIDE MANDATES: In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued statewide mandates Thursday, taking sweeping motion against the distribute of COVID-19. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn studies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press convention as he introduced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize sources for the point out to tackle novel coronavirus situations on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Robust Information: A Nashville person who analyzed constructive for COVID-19 Wednesday wants his tale to serve as a warning for persons who concern the seriousness of the virus. WKRN’s Josh Breslow reviews.

