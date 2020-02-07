California Voters Guide: What is Proposition 13? School obligation of $ 15 billion in 2020 election

In March, Californians will vote on proposal 13 in the 2020 primary election. Here’s everything you need to know about the proposal:

PROPOSAL 13:

A $ 15 billion government bond measure to finance facility projects in public schools, community colleges and universities.

SUMMARY:

A “YES” vote will allow the state to sell $ 9 billion to K-12 schools and $ 6 billion between community colleges, California State University and University of California schools.

The funds will be given as a priority to schools that have mold, asbestos and lead in their drinking water.

The measure will allow school districts to use bond funds for kindergartens, help disaster-affected schools, and allow districts to add larger school obligations to local ballots.

Donors say the measure will make it easier for schools to compete with bond money.

Perhaps the most controversial, Proposition 13 would also change the way school districts can issue future measures of local bonds. If the proposal is accepted, it will increase the limits on the bond amounts from 1.25% to 2% of the assessed land value for the primary and secondary school districts. The bond limits for unified school districts and community college districts would be reduced from 2.5% to 4% of the assessed property value.

The proposal only changes the limits, schools should still ask voters to approve local school bond measures that use the increased limits.

The proposal would also make changes to the way school districts can charge development fees to new multi-family residential developments, such as apartment complexes. The change is part of the state’s efforts to encourage the construction of new housing, especially in areas with frequent public transit.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BULLETIN:

Lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike voted overwhelmingly to put this on the ballot, underscoring California’s urgent need to modernize its facilities. According to academics, filling a backlog of these needs would cost about $ 117 billion over the next decade. Californian voters approved a $ 9 billion school bond in 2016, but all of that money has been accounted for and oversubscribed.

ARGUMENTS IN FAVOR:

One of the main selling points of supporters of the measure, including Governor Gavin Newsom: this bond measure is structured differently from previous government bonds, focusing more on modernizing schools than on new construction.

Prop.13, they say, will prioritize health and safety issues – such as mold and asbestos – and end the first-come, first-served process which critics say has helped wealthy neighborhoods at the expense of the most needy.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST:

No campaign against the measure has yet surfaced. But opponents, including the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, argue that Governor Gavin Newsom and the legislature should have spent the state’s $ 21 billion surplus to upgrade school facilities instead of “wasting our money on their own.” pet projects “.

As a result, opponents note in the ballot arguments that “the waste pits in the vast education bureaucracy will seize much of this money” for “useless construction projects that benefit private interests”.

MAIN CONTRIBUTORS:

Association of California School Administrators, California State University Board of Trustees, California Teachers Association, California Federation of Teachers, League of Women Voters of California

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

IMPACT ON TAXPAYERS:

The Office of the Non-Partisan Legislative Analyst estimates that it would cost the state about $ 740 million a year over the next 35 years to pay the costs of the bond, with interest. This represents an estimated total cost of $ 26 billion: the bond itself plus $ 11 billion in interest.

CalMatters, a non-partisan, not-for-profit journalism company that covers the state government of California, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.