California Voters Guide: What is Proposition 13? School obligation of $ 15 billion in 2020 election

In March, Californians will vote on proposal 13 in the 2020 primary election. Here’s everything you need to know about the proposal:

PROPOSAL 13:

A $ 15 billion government bond measure to finance facility projects in public schools, community colleges and universities.

SUMMARY:

A “YES” vote will allow the state to sell $ 9 billion to K-12 schools and $ 6 billion between community colleges, California State University and University of California schools.

The funds will be given as a priority to schools that have mold, asbestos and lead in their drinking water.

The measure will allow school districts to use bond funds for kindergartens, help disaster-affected schools, and allow districts to add larger school obligations to local ballots.

Donors say the measure will make it easier for schools to compete with bond money.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BULLETIN:

Proponents of Proposition 13 have collected enough signatures from voters registered in California to qualify it as a voting measure.

MAIN CONTRIBUTORS:

Association of California School Administrators, California State University Board of Trustees, California Teachers Association, California Federation of Teachers, League of Women Voters of California

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

IMPACT ON TAXPAYERS:

The bond will increase state costs by about $ 740 million a year for the next 35 years.

