California Woman Arrested After Allegedly Licked, Contaminating Supermarket Goods Worth $ 1,800

A 53-year-old California woman was arrested this week after being accused of contaminating a cart full of goods worth around $ 2,000 while in a South Lake Tahoe supermarket.

Jennifer Gloria Walker, a city resident, was detained by officers from the local police department Tuesday afternoon after being accused of licking groceries at Safeway on Johnson Lane. It happened when US citizens were urged to practice proper hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officers who arrived at the location found the suspect was still in the shop with a shopping basket full of goods. The investigation found that the woman did not have the means to pay them.

Merchandise, which included jewelry, was found to have a rough value of $ 1,800, according to a release published yesterday by city officials, which included Mugshot Walker.

An employee at Safeway told officers that the woman put “a lot” of jewelry in her hand before licking them and then placing more merchandise from the store to her cart.

“The employee told the officer that all items in the suspect’s shopping basket were deemed unable to be sold because of cross-contamination,” said South Lake Tahoe city officials.

Walker was arrested on charges of a crime of “vandalism of more than $ 400” and incarcerated in El Dorado County prison, where he is being held, according to prisoners’ records. The South Lake Tahoe police department, who was contacted for additional comments, did not suggest a specific motive.

Accusations of vandalism of more than $ 400 carry potential penalties of up to one year in prison and / or fines of up to $ 50,000.

The suspect’s guarantee is set at $ 10,000, prisoners’ records show.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus, spreads from person to person but can also linger on surfaces or objects.

“The CDC recommends that people do hand hygiene frequently, either washing their hands with soap or water or using alcohol-based antiseptics,” the US health agency explained online.

But there have been many cases of coronavirus-related retail incidents in recent weeks around the world. In Australia last week, a man was arrested after being accused of coughing up noodles after being told by staff that there was a limit on how much he could buy.

In Missouri, a 26-year-old man was arrested after filming himself wiping his tongue on a row of deodorants in a Walmart store, before posting a recording on social media. And in Florida, a man squirts a substance on a business door and claims that it contains the corona virus.

BBC reports today that police in the town of Morecambe, England, have arrested two men who were caught in a CCTV shop licking their hands and wiping them with vegetables and the refrigerator handle.

