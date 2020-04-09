California Woman Arrested After Allegedly Licked, Contaminating Supermarket Goods Worth $ 1,800

Jermaine Hoffman
A 53-year-old California woman was arrested this week after being accused of contaminating a cart full of goods worth around $ 2,000 while in a South Lake Tahoe supermarket.

Jennifer Gloria Walker, a city resident, was detained by officers from the local police department Tuesday afternoon after being accused of licking groceries at Safeway on Johnson Lane. It happened when US citizens were urged to practice proper hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak.

