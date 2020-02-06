Californian firefighters return from firefighting in Australia – KGET 17

by: STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 8:10 a.m. PST / Updated: Feb 5, 2020 / 6:00 p.m. PST

Firefighter Leonard Dimaculangan of Pasadena, California, hugs his 11-year-old daughter Promise after arriving from an Australian wildfire deployment on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles. 20 firefighters from the Angeles National Forest worked with the Victoria Rural Fire Service to fight the fires that devour Australia. (Photo AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – As wildland firefighters, fresh out of a long flight from Australia, entered the Los Angeles fire station on Wednesday morning, Marvin Schober prepared his GoPro camera.

Schober wanted to capture the face of his 41-year-old brother when he realized that his family was there to surprise him after almost a month of unprecedented fire fighting on the other side of the world.

“These guys are superheroes,” said Schober.

His brother, Captain Leonard Dimaculangan, was part of a team of 20 firefighters – 18 men and two women – based in Angeles National Forest who had worked with the Victoria Rural Fire Service to fight the devastating fires in southeastern Australia. The fires have killed at least 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes since September.

Dimaculangan, in a national forest uniform with a khaki shirt and green pants and a pin with the American and Australian flags, was one of the last firefighters to enter the room. When he entered, his mother cheered and his 11-year-old daughter, Promise, threw her arms around him.

“I will now ask him to help me with my homework,” joked Promise.

His parents and Promise usually greet him after he returns from the long-range fires, but his brother and sister also surprised him.

“It’s my support system,” said Dimaculangan, who has been a federal firefighter for 20 years. “This is what I work for and I hope that I will have more quality time with them in the coming days.”

More than 200 federal agency firefighters have been sent to Australia to fight bush fires there for the first time since 2010, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Firefighters from Australia were already deployed to Northern California in 2018 to help forest fires.

The Angeles National Forest covers more than 1,090 square miles (2,823 square kilometers) of the San Gabriel Mountains, which form a wild backdrop for the metropolis of Los Angeles.

Engineer Johnny Summers said that Angel’s firefighters will now spend the winter conducting prescribed burns in the forest.

Angeles’ crew time was marked by a tragedy when a tanker crashed last month, killing its three American crew members who worked for Coulson Aviation in Canada.

Angeles firefighters said the accident happened on a day off and they learned of the death during a briefing the next day.

“You know it’s part of the job and it could happen, but you never think it will happen,” said deputy engineer Hector Cerna.

Cerna said he is looking forward to seeing his wife and children after missing his 7-year-old son’s birthday on Tuesday.

He had promised the kids a trip to Legoland to celebrate – and brought kangaroos and stuffed koala toys for extra gifts.