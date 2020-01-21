Californian sentenced to death for killing family of 4 – KGET 17

by: JOHN ROGERS, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 1:33 PM PST / Updated: Jan 21, 2020 / 2:54 PM PST

FILE – In this archive photo from November 20, 2014, Charles “Chase” Merritt sits in court during his preliminary hearing at the Victorville court in Victorville, California. Merritt was convicted in June 2019 of the murders of his former partner Joseph McStay, wife of McStay Summer, and their 4 and 3 year old sons Gianni and Joseph Jr. He will learn Friday January 17, 2020 if he faces the death penalty. (James Quigg / The Daily Press via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man in southern California was sentenced to death on Tuesday for the 10-year murder of a family of four whose bodies were found buried in shallow graves in the California desert.

Charles “Chase” Merritt was convicted in June of killing his former partner, Joseph McStay, McStay’s wife, Summer, and their 4 and 3-year-old sons Gianni and Joseph Jr. Prosecutors say he clubbed them with a hammer.

The family disappeared without a trace in February 2010. Their bodies were not found until 2013, when an off-road biker met them in the Mojave Desert. Merritt was arrested the following year.

Judge Michael Smith of the San Bernardino County Superior Court affirmed the jury’s recommendation for death following a two-day sentencing hearing that included a series of last-minute motions from Merritt and his The lawyer, who accused prosecutors of misconduct, former Merritt jurisdiction prosecutors and, on Tuesday, attempted to withdraw the judge himself from the case. All the requests were rejected.

The hearing, which lasted over 10 hours, concluded with several emotional statements from McStay’s mother, brother, in-laws, and surviving son, as well as from Merritt himself, who continued to maintain his innocence,

“I loved Joseph,” he said, his voice shaking several times. “He played a big role in my life and in the life of my family. I would never have hurt her in any way. I would never have raised my hand for a woman or a child. I did not do this. “

Merritt went after the prosecutors who he said framed him, certain witnesses he accused of lying and the judge who, he said, allowed this to happen.

Family members of the victims dismissed Merritt as, in the words of McStay’s mother, Susan Blake, “a despicable and nasty monster”.

“How could you beat two precious little babies?” Were they scared, Chase? Cry for mom and dad? Chase, you are a low-life baby killer, “Blake said as Merritt looked at her impassively.

Prosecutors told jurors that Merritt killed the family after learning that McStay was cutting him off from manufacturing and selling custom water fountains.

They said that McStay had told friends that Merritt was doing poor quality work and stealing money from him. Prosecutors finally discovered that around the time the family disappeared, thousands of dollars of checks allegedly from McStay to Merritt had been issued and cashed.

Investigators said they also traced Merritt’s cell phone in the area where the bodies were buried in the days after the family disappeared and a call to close McStay’s online accounting account.

Smith ordered Merritt’s transfer to San Quentin State Prison until an execution date is set.

California has not executed anyone since 2006. Governor Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions during his tenure.