Caligula’s Horse launch brand name new tune The Tempest

Australian prog rockers Caligula’s Horse have declared they will release a model new album in Could. They have also launched the opening keep track of, The Tempest, which you can pay attention to underneath.

Increase Radiant will be the band’s fifth studio album, pursuing on from 2017’s acclaimed In Get hold of. It will be unveiled by InsideOut Audio on May possibly 22. It has been produced by guitarist Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren and is explained as an uncompromising exploration of the human encounter dressed in vivid musical colour and virtuosic performances. It is an anthem for the regeneration of self-perception, an exploration of the themes of legacy, and a rallying cry for survival.

“Increase Radiant is the album we’ve been functioning in the direction of for nearly a 10 years,” Vallen tells Prog. “It signifies all the things we adore about Caligula’s Horse – the color, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes – all tied up together in a way we could in no way have managed right up until now. As a band, we’ve never felt tighter, extra encouraged, or more driven than in the creation of this document. We’re tremendously happy of Increase Radiant, and we can not hold out for you to hear it!”

The entire tracklisting is:

1. The Tempest

2. Slow Violence

3. Salt

4. Resonate

5. Oceanrise

6. Valkyrie

7. Autumn

8. The Ascent

Rise Radiant will be out there as a minimal CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as digital down load. The formats also involve 2 bonus tracks, covers of the Break up Enz keep track of Information To My Lady and Peter Gabriel’s Do not Give Up, which also features a guest visual appeal by Lynsey Ward of Discovering Birdsong.

It can be pre-ordered listed here.