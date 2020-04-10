Caligula’s Horse release video for new single Gradual Violence

Australian prog rockers Caligula’s Horse have produced a online video for their brand new solitary Gradual Violence. The track is taken from the band’s impending album Rise Radiant, which will be introduced by InsideOut Music on May perhaps 22. You ca enjoy the movie in total under.

“Our aim with Slow Violence was to produce a thing more stripped back and minimal musically speaking, allowing the guy’s performances talk for them selves,” claims vocalist Jim Gray. “The outcome was a thing whole of strength and with a strong message that we’re all really happy of, and the hectic songs movie finished up capturing that explosive vibe perfectly.

“The concept for the themes in Sluggish Violence came out of my have frustrations with incredibly noticeable hypocrisy in the confront of a determined need to have for modify, and a youth that is crying out for unity in disaster. Sluggish Violence expresses that stress along with the unifying message that 1 way or a further, all are inevitably manufactured equivalent.”

Increase Radiant has been made by the band’s Sam Vallen and mixed by Jens Bogren and will be out there as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as electronic obtain. The formats also incorporate 2 bonus tracks, covers of Split Enz’s Information To My Woman and Peter Gabriel’s Really don’t Give Up, which also attributes a guest physical appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.