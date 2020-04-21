Call for state support for Gaeltacht colleges

The government will have to deal with the economic impact caused by the closure of Gaeltacht colleges following the Covid-19 pandemic, said Conradh na Gaeilge.

The appeal comes as the individual colleges assess the financial cost of the decision to cancel summer courses this year.

The Coláistí Gaeilge has enormous economic benefits for the regions of Gaeltacht, as it welcomes around 27,000 students each year and represents around 50 million euros for the local economy.

“This will have a huge effect on the entire Gaeltacht in the weeks, months and years to come,” warned Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Although the announcement was a blow to the Gaeltacht communities, the decision was hardly surprising.

Dónal Ó Laoire is a bainisteoir (director) of the country’s oldest Irish college. Coláiste na Mumhan is located at Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh (Ballingeary) at Gaeltacht Mhúscraí in Cork.

“It was the right decision. there is no doubt. We have to take into account public health, but that has implications for the Gaeltacht and for the wider area, “he said.

“Students have been coming to this Gaeltacht since 1904 and it is a great thing for them not to be here. They are like swallows – they return to the same place every year and their absence will be keenly felt.

“Some have been in touch with me and they are heartbroken that it has been canceled.”

At Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, most of the students stay on campus, but this summer’s closure will be felt in the wider community.

“We normally employ around 30 local people at the college. We employ teachers, assistants and people who work in the kitchen and of course they all speak Irish. It will have a sort of domino effect.

“We had big plans to invest in the college and host events during the year. Of course, we will have to review this because we will not have the money. This will take us back 10 years. “

Representatives of Conradh na Gaeilge are expected to discuss the economic fallout with Minister of State Seán Kyne during their meeting on Wednesday. Ó Laoire echoed the group’s call for government assistance.

“We need help and this will be the case for Coláistí Samhraidh in general. We invest every year in development, we buy equipment and invest in buildings. Planning for 2020 started last September and unless we receive financial assistance, the sector will be in trouble.

“Most colleges are located in remote areas and depend on every penny that goes in. If you take Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, we have a store, two pubs and one to go. ”

“The students really lift the area when they arrive, they bring energy with them. There are a lot of Irish spoken here, but they are a catalyst for the language which ensures that the language stays alive for another year.

Sinéad Ní Neachtain, director of Coláiste Chonnacht near An Spidéal in Co Galway, said that reservations for the 2020 summer courses were already full and that she was trying to find additional accommodation for students just a few weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic does not reach Ireland.

College staff, teachers and mná tí who were to take teens home during the summer months are shocked and upset to learn that classes have been canceled, she said.

“The impact of this on the Gaeltacht community will be enormous,” said Ms. Ní Neachtain. “Of course we all understand why this has to happen, but we are a small business and we do not know how much support there will be.

“These are very high quality courses that we offer; a lot of preparation goes into this work, so we are very disappointed. We understand the department’s decision, but we also need to understand the next steps. We just hope the information arrives quickly. “

Completing distance courses via an online platform will not be a viable replacement for the Gaeltacht summer experience, she added. “You can’t create that atmosphere with the zoom. Students come here for the craic and the music and to meet famous people. You cannot create this anywhere other than in the Gaeltacht. “

Closing the 110-year-old Coláiste will have a lasting impact on the future, said Ní Neachtain. “We will feel this over the summer and beyond. It has taken a long time to rebuild this industry after the recession, we just hope we can come back. “