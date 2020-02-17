[‘call-of-the-wild’-premiere-delivers-out-plenty-of-younger-stars!]

Tons of young stars stepped out in model for The Get in touch with of the Wild premiere!

Descendants three actress Jadah Marie and Prince of Peoria actor Gavin Lewis both of those hit the red carpet at the party held at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday (February 13) in Los Angeles.

They have been joined by Fuller Property actress Ashley Liao and This Is Us star Parker Bates.

“Had so substantially enjoyable at the @callofthewild premiere,” Gavin Lewis shared on Instagram. “I even got to meet Harrison Ford which was awesome!! #thecallofthewild #premiere #sorryforthewatermark #itssoclearthough #mansatchel.”

The Call of the Wild – in which a sled pet dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon – hits theaters on February 21!

FYI: Parker Bates is putting on Dsquared2.