Call sees Waiheke stoush marina heading towards the High Court

Opponents of Waiheke’s first commercial marina filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, saying that the Maori had not been heard.

The local resident group SKP Ince issued a statement saying that on January 24, it had filed a notice of appeal against the Environmental Court which had authorized the marina to proceed.

“SKP’s request for a new hearing focused on new Maori cultural evidence from the Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board. Maori cultural evidence,” said SKP.

Ngāti Pāoa is an iwi from the Hauraki region, his traditional lands stretching from the west side of the Hauraki plains to Auckland.

READ MORE:

• Rehearing of Waiheke Island marina refused, Kennedy Point project continues

• Premium – construction of the Kennedy Point marina, moorings sold from $ 180,000 each

• Controversial Waiheke Marina Moves Forward to Kennedy Point After Environmental Court Ruling

• Protest sheep say proposed marina on Waiheke Island would be baaaaad

But Kitt Littlejohn, legal and planning director for Kennedy Point Boatharbour, vowed that construction of the new marina would begin in April and that the action would not affect plans for the 181-seat marina.

“The High Court takes six to nine months to grant a device. Consent to existing resources is not disputed. It can be exercised and that is what we are going to do. If they want to try to stop the project, they will have to do it quickly, but our consent allows us to continue and build the marina, whatever the call, “said LIttlejohn.

On December 13, the Environmental Court refused a request from opponents, paving the way for the completion of the project. Environmental Court Chief Justice Laurie Newhook, sitting with two commissioners, dismissed SKP Incorporated’s request to hear the case again due to new issues.

SKP stated that the new evidence was important and had it been presented to the environment court, the proposal for the marina could have been rejected.

Mair’s company plans to start work in April. Photo / Bradley Ambrose

“The appeal centers on allegations that the Environmental Court made several errors of law in that it applied the wrong test when assessing SKP’s request for a new hearing,” said the group.

SKP also claims that the court incorrectly applied Western standards in its consideration of the request for a rehearing when it should have assessed the new cultural evidence from a Tikanga Māori perspective and a Māori worldview.

“To this end, SKP claims that the environmental court should have granted SKP’s request to sit a judge of the Maori land tribunal. SKP alleges that these errors led the environmental court to wrongfully refuse to grant a new hearing. The High Court for review, “said SKP.

Littlejohn said that Kennedy Point Marina had already sold about 65% of the project and that many sales had taken place in recent days.

Berths start at $ 180,000 but become more expensive the closer they are to the ground and the longer they are, but no maximum price has been disclosed.

The full cost of the project has also not been released, but if the berths sell for an average of $ 400,000 each, the project could be worth $ 72 million.

Mair said late last year that starting the project was a battle.

“We obtained consent in May 2017. He appealed to the Environmental Court, then [the opponents] went to the High Court and lost, again to the Environmental Court and lost and the Maori land court and lost, “said Mair in December.

.