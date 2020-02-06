Call to dissolve the state meeting in East Germany as Merkel enters the far-right party

The newly elected prime minister of the German state of Thuringia called for the state meeting to be dissolved on Thursday after Chancellor Angela Merkel said his election with support from her party and the extreme right-wing alternative to Germany (AfD) was unforgivable.

Thomas Kemmerich, a little known liberal free democrat (FDP) in the eastern state of Thuringia, became the first prime minister of the state to be elected with the support of the AfD on Wednesday. In a movement that outraged its coalition partners of Social Democrats (SPD) at the federal level, Merkel’s Christian-Democratic Union took the side of the AfD.

“This event is unforgivable and so the result must be reversed,” Merkel, who rarely commented on domestic politics during foreign trips, told a press conference in South Africa. “It was a bad day for democracy.”

Merkel said the regional CDU in Thuringia had broken with the party’s values.

Kemmerich responded by arguing for the dissolution of the state meeting: “In this way we want to create new elections to remove the stigma of AfD support from the Prime Minister’s office.”

The left party of previous governor Bodo Ramelow was the first to end in the number of votes, followed by AfD and the Christian-Democratic Union of Merkel. The Free Democrats of Kemmerich, traditional allies of the CDU, gathered only sufficient support to enter the legislature, with five of the 90 seats.

Thomas Kemmerich of the Free Democratic Party said on Thursday that he would dissolve the state meeting in Thuringia, although this requires two-thirds approval. (Karina Hessland / Reuters)

To dissolve the state meeting, Kemmerich needs a two-thirds majority in the room. That would need the support of the far left Linke, the SPD, the Greens and the CDU or AfD.

The Thuringia branch of Merkel’s CDU has so far shown no tendency to support such a vote. Asked what he would do if he could not find a two-thirds majority, Kemmerich replied: “Then I will ask for a vote of confidence.”

Leading members of the crisis-sensitive national coalition of Germany – forged between the conservatives of Merkel and the SPD in 2018 – will hold discussions this weekend to discuss the situation.

The SPD strongly criticizes the Kemmerich election.

“Sinful and shameful – Germany as a whole is in danger of being damaged unless there are new elections in Thuringia,” said Sigmar Gabriel, a former SPD leader, on Twitter.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had already called for a new vote on Wednesday. The CDU and all other established parties have previously banned the AfD because of what they say are racist views of some of its members.

The SPD is unlikely to leave Merkel’s national coalition because of the Thuringian vote, but analyst Carsten Nickel with the Teneo consulting firm said it would be seen as a test of her authority.