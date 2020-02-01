Callaway Corvette Collection for sale

A collection of Callaway Corvettes is up for sale for a total price of USD 995,000.

From 1986 to 1991 there were a total of six Calloways. The cars are divided into coupes and convertibles and are red and black, except for the 1986 model, which carries silver. All of them are equipped with Callaway’s twin turbochargers, and all but one have less than 10,000 miles on the clock. The collection is listed on the Corvette King website.

Callaway Corvettes

via roadandtrack.com

Just as Carol Shelby became known for modifying Mustangs or Hennessey Dodge products, Callaway made a name for himself by producing insanely powerful versions of the Chevrolet Corvette. The aftermarket specials with two turbochargers became one of the fastest cars on the road.

Code B2K

via roadandtrack.com

The twin-turbo callaway was available from dealers as an option package worth $ 19,999. The option included two intercoolers that support the turbocharger supply and increase the performance of the V8 to 382 hp. While the performance was remarkable for the time, the cars were also notoriously fragile.

Bonus Callaways

via roadandtrack.com

In addition to the collection of six vehicles that make up the Callaway Twin Turbo Corvettes, individual Callaways are also offered for sale. Three of them cost $ 65,000, a fourth convertible costs $ 75,000. They also list a hardtop C5 for $ 125,000, which is a $ 100,000 reward for Road & Track over the value previously sold.

