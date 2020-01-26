LONDON – With the Brexit in just a few days, British fight over the Big Ben chimes. And the White Cliffs of Dover are a battlefield.

While the UK is preparing to leave the European Union on Friday, people are divided on how to mark a historic moment that some enjoy, but others fear.

The UK referendum on EU membership in 2016 divided the country: 52% chose to leave the 28-country bloc, 48% voted to stay. The intervening years of political hassle over the departure conditions have not healed the gap.

For pro-Europeans, departure at 11 p.m. January 31 is the melancholy moment when Britain leaves a project that once brought together warring nations, created a huge free trade zone of half a billion people and allowed Europeans to study, work and live across the continent.

For Brexit supporters, this will be the moment when after 47 years of membership of the bloated, bureaucratic EU club, the United Kingdom will once again become a sovereign nation.

“It’s a memorable occasion,” said Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice, who plans to become a member of party leader Nigel Farage and thousands of supporters for a party outside parliament on Friday night. “It’s a great celebration of the democratic will. And it’s good to celebrate.”

Organizers promise music, songs, speeches, a light show and countdown on New Year’s Eve in the shadow of the Parliament’s clock tower. But to their annoyance, the Brexit is unlikely to be characterized by the sound of the giant Big Ben bell, whose water pipes are every hour a world-famous symbol of British democracy.

Big Ben has been largely silent since 2017 while the clock tower is being repaired, and the lower house authorities said that bringing it back for one night could cost as much as $ 654,000.

Undaunted, Brexiteers launched a crowdfunding campaign, encouraged by conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said, “We’ll see if the public can fund it.” they found it impractical to have Big Ben bong for Brexit.

Tice rebuked “the bureaucratic blob” for bumping the plan. But don’t be afraid: “We have a Plan B.”

“We will play the sound of Big Ben chiming, that beautiful sound, loudly through our excellent speaker system,” he said. “And in 50 years … this will be the image of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union on January 31, 2020.

“It will be a feeling of coming together, of pride, of patriotism, of faith in our country.”

Many Brits do not share his excitement.

“Spending half a million pounds to ring a few bells is just crazy. People who want to do it are, frankly, rid of their cart, “said Tony Greaves, a liberal-democratic member of the House of Lords.

Greaves warned colleagues this week that many people – especially the more than 3 million citizens of other EU countries living in Great Britain – feel a sense of loss “related to mourning” about Brexit.

“Many people won’t celebrate. They will feel very sad and very sad, “he said.

The accession of Great Britain to the then European Economic Community was characterized in early 1973 by a similar ambivalence. The country was divided on the issue, and there were quiet demonstrations by activists on both sides, but, at least immediately, no major festivities.

Johnson is scheduled to make a television address on Friday night, focusing on unity and healing divisions. When 23:00 is approaching, government buildings are illuminated and a countdown clock is projected on the black stones of the Prime Minister’s 10 Downing St. residence.