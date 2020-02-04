Calls for passenger charge after terrible Sydney accident that killed 4 children

There are calls for the passenger in a horrific accident in Australia that left four people dead, to be charged with manslaughter.

Victims’ lawyer Howard Brown requests that the passenger of 24-year-old Samuel Davidson be accused of being an accessory in Saturday’s devastating accident in Oatlands, west of Sydney.

Davidson is said to have exceeded the limit three times when he climbed a sidewalk with his ute and hit seven children, reports news.com.au.

Siena, Angelina and Anthony Abdallah were killed Saturday in the accident. Photo / Facebook

Brown said that if the passenger knew that Davidson had been drinking, he should have been prevented from getting into the car and not doing so could be against the law.

“If you break the law, you should be brought to justice and treated accordingly,” he told 10 News.

“We have lost four lives here and three people have been seriously injured. We need to send a very clear message.”

Samuel Davidson is escorted by the police as he leaves the hospital. Photo / 7 News

Davidson, 29, has been in prison since the incident that killed Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Véronique Sakr, 11.

Three other children were seriously injured.

Davidson was arrested after performing a positive roadside breath test and is said to have recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.15.

He was charged with 20 offenses, including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death and serious bodily harm, negligent driving and drunk driving.

Brown said he was involved in a case in which a woman was charged for allowing her partner to drive while intoxicated.

He said that a similar thing had happened in armed robbery cases.

“Under normal circumstances, if we are talking about an armed robbery and someone is shot, the person involved in the armed robbery – even if he does not pull the trigger – is charged joint criminal enterprise, “he said at 10.

Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Siena, 9, died in the accident. Photo / provided

NSW police are investigating the accident and have not ruled out other charges.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday evening at the Oatlands crash site to lay flowers and show support for the bereaved families.

The mother of three of the children killed in the terrible accident says that she forgives Davidson.

Leila Geagea Abdallah, who lost Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, returned yesterday to the scene of the accident at Oatlands’ Bettington Road – where flowers and teddy bears were left in memory of the victims.

It was there that she faced reporters and told them that she did not hate the driver, who was allegedly over the limit three times when he climbed a sidewalk with his ute and hit seven children.

Véronique Sakr, 11, also died in the accident. Photo / provided

“The guy, I know he was (supposedly) drunk, driving down this street. Right now, I can’t hate him. I don’t want to see him, (but) I don’t hate him,” said she said.

“I think in my heart I forgive him, but I want the court to be fair. It’s all about fairness. I’m not going to hate him, because that’s not what we are.”

She added that she felt that nothing had been real in the two days following the incident.

“I still don’t think it’s true, I feel like they’re still with me – I’m still waiting for them to come back,” she said.

“I opened my eyes this morning, I was waiting for Antony, Angelina and Sienna.

“And I just miss them.”

She added that her faith in the Bible helped her family cope.

“Danny (her husband) and I were so fortunate to have six children, we love our children so much.

“I asked God to come together to pray as a community, but I didn’t ask him to take my children. I ask him to take everything from me, but my children. I am sad, I have heartbroken but I’m at peace because I know my kids are in a better place. “

Leila Geagea Abdallah, who lost three of her children, is crying at the accident site. Photo / news.com.au

The fatal accident sparked a new push for a review of the rules of the road in New South Wales.

Davidson’s parents also apologized in tears to the grieving families.

Through tears, Davidson’s father Allan told 9 News that the family “effectively” lost their son.

“We are no strangers to grief. We lost our daughter 10 years ago. And now we have indeed lost our son,” he said.

“These families have lost their children. No words can help them. I am so sorry for them.”

Davidson faces years in prison for his alleged crimes. His father said that his son was well aware of what had happened.

“He’s so sorry. He can’t believe what happened,” said Allan.

“He has a good heart and I am sure he is as devastated as we are and that he understands the consequences of his actions.”

