Callum Smith vs. John Ryder 2 in progress, Anfield not expected to clash

Phil Jay 01/20/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

World Boxing News understands that a super middleweight World Cup rematch between Callum Smith and John Ryder is in the works.

The couple shared the ring on November 23, 2019, when Smith surprisingly made a unanimous decision in his hometown Liverpool.

Ryder seemed to do more than enough to win his first world crown, with WBN’s 115-113 map for the challenger, even a little generous for a crazy Smith.

The hunt for a giant fight was believed to affect the mindset of Smith, who had to defend his WBA title, all year round.

Earlier, coach Joe Gallagher said WBN Smith would never fight Ryder. So her ambition was to land one of the biggest fish in boxing.

In the end, and with fading options, Smith opted for a homecoming fight with “The Gorilla”. Unfortunately, he was apparently bullied out of victory.

Not so, according to the judges, who were all in favor of Smith making the decision. The numbers 117-111 and 116-112 (twice) startled the boxing world at night.

Now it seems that Smith wants to finally defeat Ryder as promoter Eddie Hearn makes a return.

ANFIELD

Although Smtih is pushing for an anfield showdown with Canelo Alvarez, Gilberto Ramirez, Gennadiy Golovkin or Billy Joe Saunders, Ryder should be next on the agenda.

WBN is also of the opinion that the possibility of waging a fight on the famous Liverpool Football Club square is out of the question for the time being. The idea could be revised once the Ryder saga is out of the way.

It’s only fair that Ryder gets a second whip bang. The big question is whether it will take place in the Echo Arena again or whether it will be relocated to Manchester or London.

Ryder and his team are sure to want the conflict to move out of Smith’s backyard. Although ‘Mundo’ is the champion and still has the say.

According to Ryder and assuming Smith gets through better, the doors can open for a dream fight in the States or at the LFC.

Canelo could face GGG or BJS ahead of Smith on May 2, while Ramirez is a future alternative should the WBSS winner gain weight at some point.

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow @PhilDJay on Twitter