Calorie counting – the inaccurate science of nutrition labels

NEW YORK – Almonds used to contain around 170 calories per serving. Then researchers said it really looked more like 130. Moments later, they said the nuts might have less.

Counting calories can be a simple way to maintain a healthy weight – do not eat or drink more than you burn. And the calorie labels on food packages seem to be an invariable guide to helping you keep track of what you eat.

But the shifting figures for almonds show how the numbers on food labels might not be as accurate as they seem.

Last month, Kind said it lowered the calorie counts for its snack bars, although the ingredients did not change. The company cited studies that indicate that nuts have fewer digestible calories than previously assumed.

Conducted by government researchers funded by nut producers, the studies demonstrate the inaccurate method to determine the number of calories determined over a century ago. The commonly used system says that one gram of carbohydrates and one gram of protein each contain 4 calories, while one gram of fat contains around 9. Companies can also deduct some calories based on previous estimates of how many different foods are not digested.

But based on anecdotal comments, researchers suspected that more of the nutrients in nuts would be expelled in the bathroom than previously estimated.

“If they are not digested, the calorie content may not be correct,” said David Baer, ​​a co-author of the nut studies at the US Department of Agriculture, who funded the research along with nut producers such as the Almond Board of California.

To test the inspiration, Baer and colleagues gave 18 people meals with and without raw almonds and instructed them to return daily with their urine and stools packed in dry ice. The content was analyzed to calculate that a serving of almonds has about 130 digestible calories, instead of the commonly used figure of 170.

A few years later, in 2016, another study by Baer and colleagues also looked at the effects of food processing. They discovered that cooking and grinding helped to break down cell walls in almonds, thereby releasing more calories for digestion. Roasted almonds had slightly more digestible calories than raw almonds. When the nuts were ground into almond butter, almost all calories were digested.

The second study also noted that raw almonds contain even less digestible calories than suggested in the first study. Baer attributed the discrepancy to variations in how people digest food and natural differences in almonds themselves.

“It is unlikely that you will get the exact same number every time you repeat the experiment,” he said.

The almond studies are under different Baer is co-author of the digestibility of nuts. Another one last year was funded by the Global Cashew Council and discovered that cashew nuts contain fewer calories than estimated.

Despite his findings, Baer said he thinks the calorie counts used for most other foods are fairly accurate. And although the US Food and Drug Administration allows companies to use different methods to determine the number of calories, the agency says that products should not contain more than 20% more calories than stated on the labels.

That is why health experts said the calorie counts on food labels are still valuable: they provide general guidelines for people trying to control their weight. But it is even more important to pay attention to the overall diet and not to be stuck with small calorie differences, experts said.

“That’s not what a person’s attempt at weight management is going to make or break,” said Elizabeth Mayer-Davis, nutrition professor at the University of North Carolina.

Mayer-Davis said the nut calorie studies would not affect her general opinion that they could be part of a healthy diet. She said it is more important to pay attention to how they are prepared, such as whether sweeteners are added.

The child’s founder, Daniel Lubetzky, said he hopes the studies will help overcome the reluctance some people have about eating nuts because of their relatively higher calorie counts. The studies also mean that the company’s most popular bar can now fall from 200 to 180 calories, which can be a marketing benefit that determines supermarket decisions.

“It can’t hurt,” Lubetzky said

Mars, which took a minority interest in Kind in 2017, said it has no plans to update the calorie counts for M&M with almonds. The Almond Board says it is not aware of other companies that still use the lower figures.