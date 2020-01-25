Caltrans Partners with Fresno, Fresno County, to Clean Up Freeways

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Along Highway 41, garbage can accumulate quickly.

We see more homeless people setting up tents, partially hidden by trees and brush, along the corridor.

Caltrans says at least once a week that it scans to clean the areas.

“We find that a large part of the litter comes mainly from abandoned camps or illegal camps. There is a lot of debris, items such as broken chairs, paper debris, food debris,” explains Elizabeth Yelton of Caltrans.

Workers inspected an area on Friday, then removed several shopping carts where people lived.

Yelton says there are several “hotspots” where crews must remove the camps that keep coming up.

“So CHP goes out, they let them know they are advised to leave the area. They have 72 hours to collect the valuables.”

Caltrans has partnered with the city of Fresno and Fresno County as part of a pilot program to help clean up local highways.

The city of Fresno will bring in teams once a month to pick up trash next to the highway. Caltrans is cleaning the highway because it is owned by the state.

“Caltrans has a special contractor alone to focus only on these areas, as these are often needles. There may be hazardous waste and materials. Therefore, the city’s contractor will focus only on waste, “said director of public works Scott Mozier. .

400,000 dollars per year will be devoted to the effort, half of which will come from Caltrans.

We hope that the two-year program will be able to clean up some of our problem areas on the highway.

It’s not just Highway 41.

Caltrans also identified several locations on route 99 and route 180 where the camps must be removed regularly.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.