[caltrans-to-re-open-up-california-avenue-on-ramp-to-northbound-hwy.-ninety-nine-tomorrow]

Metropolis of Tehachapi launches podcast to go over area concerns
The town of Tehachapi has released a podcast concentrated on speaking about local challenges.
The 30-moment podcast, identified as TehachaPod, characteristics interviews with various people today in the local community. Local community Relations Expert Essential Budge, Financial Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and Metropolis Manager Greg Garrett host the podcast.
View Are living: Biden grabs trio of Tremendous Tuesday wins in Southern states
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The most current on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential main from Nexstar Media Team stations and the Linked Press. We are monitoring success from the 14 states voting nowadays in the livestream over (all instances jap):
eight: 20 p.m.
Two arrested in deadly stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement have arrested two males on suspicion of murder in the stabbing demise of a person in January.
Luis Bell, 47, and Dellon Bell, 45, were being arrested Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1000 block of Drinking water Street, police mentioned.
