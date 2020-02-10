Calumet City carjacking leads to chase, crash in Hammond, Indiana

Five people were arrested Sunday after a vehicle was stolen in a carjacking in Calumet City, a suburban suburb, leading the police on a hunt for Hammond, Indiana.

Hammond authorities were sent at 12:50 PM. to assist Calumet City officials in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from the Hammond police. Responding officers surrounded the area after the vehicle crashed on various other vehicles on 165th Street and Calumet Avenue.

According to the police, no injuries were reported during the crash. A 13 month old child in one of the vehicles involved was taken to a hospital and released later that day.

Four teenagers and one adult got out of the stolen vehicle and tried to run away, but were detained, police said. The teenagers were all 16 or 17 years old, two from Hammond, one from East Chicago, Indiana and one from Chicago. The adult is from Hammond.

