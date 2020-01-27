Calumet park stolen vehicle recovery: 3 men, teenage boy charged

Indictments were filed against three men and a teenager who were arrested when the Chicago police found a stolen vehicle in suburban Calumet Park in the south last week.

Devante Givan, 21; Shamir Younger, 20; and 20-year-old D Mari Moore are being charged with criminal offenses of a vehicle, according to the Chicago police. All three must be heard in court on 20 March.

A 17-year-old boy is also accused of a felony count of receiving, owning, or selling a stolen vehicle, police said.

They were arrested at 11:36 pm. January 24, when CPD officers found a vehicle in the 12800 block of South Bishop Street in Calumet Park, police said. Authorities said at the time that the vehicle might be connected to a series of robberies.

In a community alert issued earlier that day, police said a group of men driving around in a dark-colored car were searched for in seven robberies since January 17, including a Thursday night in which a man was shot in the chest at Rogers Park.

According to the police, no robberies were filed from Monday morning. The case is still under investigation.

