Calvin Harris is experimenting with Acid House Music under a new artist name – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718011%

% MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718012%

WENN / JRP

Nicknamed Love Regenerator, the Grammy-winning producer releases a two-track EP that & # 39; inspired by early delirium, breaks, techno and house, the music he was obsessed with growing up & # 39; .

Up News Info –

Dancer Calvin Harris The aim is to dominate the acid charts by adopting a new artist name for their experimental releases.

The Grammy-winning producer has released a new psychedelic sound under the nickname Love Regenerator, with which the creator of hits “We Found Love” has released a two-track EP.

Simply titled “Love Regenerator 1”, the techno-surprise project presents the songs “Hypnagogic (I Can & # 39; t Wait)” and “CP-1”.

% MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718013%

% MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718014%

Describing the inspiration for the new release, the Scottish musician says: “I wanted to rediscover the way I originally started producing music 22 years ago, before thinking about how it could be perceived by external forces. Simply pure pleasure and experimenting with what that sounded good to me. ”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXf7AWiV7S8 (/ embed)



“The albums are inspired by the delirium, the pause, the techno and the early house, the music I was obsessed with when I was growing up. I even did my best to make it sound like they came from a 1991 time capsule … Every synthesizer used and every sound comes from that period. ”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnirRGsccVg (/ embed)



Harris left fans on his new secret nickname on Wednesday (January 22) when he changed his Twitter name to Love Regenerator.

Next article



Discover how Justin Bieber maintains the marriage to the Hailey affair for free