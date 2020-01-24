Calvin Harris is experimenting with Acid House Music under a new artist name – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718011%
Nicknamed Love Regenerator, the Grammy-winning producer releases a two-track EP that & # 39; inspired by early delirium, breaks, techno and house, the music he was obsessed with growing up & # 39; .
Dancer Calvin Harris The aim is to dominate the acid charts by adopting a new artist name for their experimental releases.
The Grammy-winning producer has released a new psychedelic sound under the nickname Love Regenerator, with which the creator of hits “We Found Love” has released a two-track EP.
Simply titled “Love Regenerator 1”, the techno-surprise project presents the songs “Hypnagogic (I Can & # 39; t Wait)” and “CP-1”.
Describing the inspiration for the new release, the Scottish musician says: “I wanted to rediscover the way I originally started producing music 22 years ago, before thinking about how it could be perceived by external forces. Simply pure pleasure and experimenting with what that sounded good to me. ”
“The albums are inspired by the delirium, the pause, the techno and the early house, the music I was obsessed with when I was growing up. I even did my best to make it sound like they came from a 1991 time capsule … Every synthesizer used and every sound comes from that period. ”
Harris left fans on his new secret nickname on Wednesday (January 22) when he changed his Twitter name to Love Regenerator.
