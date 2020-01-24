Calvin Harris shares ‘Hypnagogic (I can’t wait)’ and ‘CP-1’ from the new project ‘Love Regenerator’

Calvin Harris has returned with the first two tracks from his new project “Love Regenerator”.

The Scottish DJ and producer recently released new music in 2019 with the Rag’n’Bone Man collaboration “Giant”. Last year he also published a revision of his 2009 title “I’m Not Alone”, which was released in 2009.

Harris already announced Love Regenerator on his Twitter page and said to the fans: “Start a new project for me this Friday!” He also shared a picture of the artwork with the publication.

Start a new project for me this Friday! Hypnagogic (I can’t wait) and CP-1 arrive at pic.twitter.com/OKlbV76fYr on January 24th

– Love Regenerator (@CalvinHarris) January 20, 2020

Now he has released his first EP under the nickname “Hypnagogic” (I can’t wait) and “CP-1”. In a press release, Harris said they were inspired by “Early Rave, Breaks, Techno and House, the music I was obsessed with when I was growing up. In fact, I did everything I could to make them sound like they were from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used comes from that time. “You can now listen to both of them below.

“I wanted to rediscover the way I started producing music 22 years ago before I thought about how it could be perceived by outside forces,” added the producer. “Just fun and experimenting with what sounded good to me.”

In the meantime, in 2018, Harris struck on the current EDM sounds, saying that it “has nothing to do with the music that I enjoy doing”.

“EDM has been sad for years, slow songs,” he wrote on Twitter when he asked a fan if he would go back to his EDM roots. “2010-2014 edm was more influential for me. Anyway, I’m out of thin air and make big records with great singers that sound like house music to me … “