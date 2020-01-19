Cam Neely expects David Backes to continue playing

PITTSBURGH – The Bruins have given David Backes, out of respect for the highly regarded veteran, his allotted free time he would have had with the coming bye week and All-Star break and after that the club will learn what Backes will do exactly after his abandon on Friday.

If Backes decided to retire, his $ 6 million salary would come from the books. But team president Cam Neely did not believe that was the direction of the rugged veteran and expected that he would accept his assignment to Providence when his break was over.

“I don’t think he has a mentality to retire. He is a very proud man and a professional. I still think he feels he can help, so we’ll see where it goes,” said Neely before pucking the B’s Penguins game in PPG Paints Arena.

As it is, the B’s will receive a saving of $ 1,075,000 at the salary limit. The B’s have been moving towards a kind of movement with Backes for a while. He missed 13 games earlier in the season after the last in a series of concussions and considered retiring before Dr. Visited Jeffrey Kutcher in the Detroit area to get a different opinion. What he learned then felt comfortable enough for him to continue playing, but he was a healthy scratch for all eight out of 23 games since his return.

But all in all – the status of Backes in the game, his leadership in the room – made it difficult to pull the trigger on such a move.

“Very difficult,” said Neely. “Of course we have had a number of internal discussions, but it will be a roster problem with the number of bodies and if you do not sit in the line-up, we must find out what we are doing. So we just thought we had too many guys who didn’t were playing and might not have returned to the line-up, so we had to make some decisions. And they are a very difficult decision, especially with a man like him. “

Meanwhile, Brett Ritchie, apart from and assigned to Providence after last week’s clearing, had a crushing debut with the P-Bruins and scored two goals.

“Nine shots too,” Neely said with a wry smile.

Is there a scenario where Ritchie could play his way back to Boston?

“We’re not going to close the door anywhere,” said Neely. “If we feel a player who can help us in Providence, we will certainly let him come and try to help us here again. But we just felt that although the last few games he had experienced, we didn’t feel that he was so in the spotlights, shot photos as we would like and a little more urgency in his own game. We just thought we would see a little more of that. “

Be careful with Rask

Goalie Tuukka Rask (concussion) is eligible to come out of injured reserve for Tuesday’s game against Vegas in the Garden and coach Bruce Cassidy did not exclude him for that game, although he sounded like he was inclined to give his number 1 a free one night for the bye-bye week / All-Star break.

“My guess is not now, but he has felt better in the last few days,” Cassidy said. “My guess is that we would just let it go as early as during the break. But we’re going back to the ice rink (Monday) and we’ll see how he’s doing. If he’s on the ice, he has a chance. “

Neely had no answer to the question whether Rask should still serve his suspension of one game because he refused his invitation to the All-Star game. Rask announced that he would not go a day before he suffered the concussion in Columbus.

Ice pieces

Patrice Bergeron was dominant in the faceoff circle in the loss of 4-3 from B, won an astonishing 20 of 25 draw … Chris Wagner got a game-high seven hits … Charlie McAvoy finished with a min-2 and sat on the hook for Bryan Rust’s game winner. But he starts shooting more. He fired 11 pucks, hit the target four times, missed the net five times and blocked two … Cassidy said that David Krejci (upper body) stays out day after day. If he can practice on Monday, he gets the chance to play against the Golden Knights … Cassidy said he expects Connor Clifton (upper body) to be ready sometime in February. Meanwhile, Kevan Miller is training on the ice, but has not skated since his last setback with the kneecap that he broke twice at the end of last year. Miller is the kind of defender with big bones that the B’s can now use, but it doesn’t seem like the B’s can count on him returning to this stage.